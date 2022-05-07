Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of eBay worth $34,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in eBay by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,080,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in eBay by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $156,392,000 after acquiring an additional 573,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in eBay by 1,588.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,281,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

