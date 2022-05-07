Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.02. 3,513,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

