Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $80,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,016. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average of $223.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

