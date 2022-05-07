Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 10,700 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $128,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,171. The company has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

