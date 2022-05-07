Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 11,700 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $144,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.50. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

