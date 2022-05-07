Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 18,700 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $105,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. 11,149,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,508,260. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

