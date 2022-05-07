Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $64,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.10 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.