Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Eaton worth $52,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Eaton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

ETN traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

