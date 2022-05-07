Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $31.44 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $31,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. 2,759,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,592. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.