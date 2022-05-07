Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $37.62 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $37,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 814.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.41. 1,243,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,757. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.37 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.62 and a 200 day moving average of $526.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

