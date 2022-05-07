Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $42.78 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Synopsys worth $42,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $3,685,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Synopsys by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $7.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.71. 1,119,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.99 and a 200-day moving average of $323.45.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

