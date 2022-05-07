Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $67.42 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $67,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.77. 1,810,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,070. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

