Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $33,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $2,470,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.48. 3,611,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.