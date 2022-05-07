Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,974 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $206,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.01. 3,522,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,346. The company has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.82 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

