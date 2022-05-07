Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $59,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $209.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.93.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

