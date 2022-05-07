Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $49,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

MCO traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $300.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $287.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.