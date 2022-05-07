Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 17,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $160,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PayPal by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 202,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $3,352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,736,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $714,002,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,346,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,376,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $153.06. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

