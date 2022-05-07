Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 4,800 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $30,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 185,628 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 627.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 103,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.64. 1,216,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day moving average is $167.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.