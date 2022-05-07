Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 7,900 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $445,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $865.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,265,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,613,973. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $896.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $947.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $987.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

