Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $182,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.41. 5,824,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,575,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.