Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.07 and the highest is $4.47. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $4.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.93 to $16.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.09 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after purchasing an additional 257,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $149.77. 650,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,363. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.