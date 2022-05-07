MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.84 Million

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $50.84 million and approximately $182,430.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

