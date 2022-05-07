monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.92.

Several research firms have commented on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $8.23 on Monday, hitting $123.55. 634,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,366. monday.com has a 1-year low of $113.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day moving average is $235.33.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 77.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 127,205 shares during the period. Founders Circle Capital LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Founders Circle Capital LLC now owns 102,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 161.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

