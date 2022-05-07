Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Mondi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mondi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,057.50.

Mondi stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93. Mondi has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.9429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

