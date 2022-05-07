Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 29.3% Higher Over Last Week

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $20,286.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.37 or 0.00600831 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

