Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $570.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $551.33.

MPWR stock opened at $444.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.85.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,320 shares of company stock valued at $33,075,171 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 49,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

