Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

MNTK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,318. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.