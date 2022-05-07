Morgan Stanley Upgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.81.

Shares of VRTX opened at $253.93 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after acquiring an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

