Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $144,073.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,019.09 or 1.00020112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00029938 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 483,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

