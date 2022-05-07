MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

MP stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

