Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of COOP opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

