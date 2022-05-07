Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

MWA opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

