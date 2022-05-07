Multiplier Hits One Day Volume of $52.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $12,045.53 and approximately $52.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00238640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00205610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00472970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039416 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,402.30 or 1.95659175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

