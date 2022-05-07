NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NantHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NantHealth by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NantHealth by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NantHealth by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

