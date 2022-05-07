Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Boosted by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.29.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

