National Grid (LON:NG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.37) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,210 ($15.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($12.99) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,084.78 ($13.55).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 1,179.50 ($14.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.31. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 880.60 ($11.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,076.27.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

