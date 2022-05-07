National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 193.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 148,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

National Retail Properties Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.