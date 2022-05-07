Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NYSE:NGVC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 215,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,330. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $396.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

