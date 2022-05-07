Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $48.23, but opened at $50.05. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 2,550 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $614.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

