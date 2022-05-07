Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NTUS stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1,529.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natus Medical (Get Rating)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.