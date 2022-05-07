Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.81 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $9.81 million and $51,501.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000732 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000785 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,428,382 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

