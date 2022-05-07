Neenah (NYSE:NP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.

Shares of NP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. 62,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,938. The stock has a market cap of $627.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. Neenah has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neenah in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,006,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neenah by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,718,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,802,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neenah by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Neenah by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

