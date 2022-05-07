Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

NLLSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC lowered Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nel ASA from 21.00 to 24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NLLSF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,051. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. It produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

