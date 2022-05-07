NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 818,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.82. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $258,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,094 shares of company stock valued at $765,208. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $17,003,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $872,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 141,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 103,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

