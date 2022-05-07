NEST Protocol Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.69 million and $6.94 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,976.15 or 0.99998276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00029739 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.