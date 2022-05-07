NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 186.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,046 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of NetEase worth $56,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $5,455,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 926,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,299,000 after purchasing an additional 266,866 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 94,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.41. 1,618,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,867. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

