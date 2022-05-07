NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,952 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 75,486 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

