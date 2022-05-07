Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

NBO stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

