Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $5.73 on Friday, hitting $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,150. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.11.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $5,270,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

