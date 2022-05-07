New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

NRZ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

